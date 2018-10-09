Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti-starrer Namaste England unveils new trailer

Bollywood’s upcoming romantic-comedy film Namaste England has intensified the wave of anticipation among movie buffs as it unveiled a new trailer before it hits the silver screens soon.



The second trailer swings to a slightly different narrative adding a touch of humor as we see the character of Param enduring multiple hardships and crossing borders to meet his ladylove Jasmeet. The stimulating story of the duo is all set to take viewers on a journey to numerous places mixed with love, humor and ample sentiments.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is starring Bollywood’s finest Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra alongside Aditya Seal, Anil Mange and Dijana Dejanovic.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and others, the film is all set to hit theaters on October 19 2018.