Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

PM Imran Khan to launch 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Will Smith is in India these days gearing up for his cameo in Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Student of the Year 2’.

While the 'Men in Black' star has experienced all the distinct flavours of the Indian culture after shaking a leg with Farhan Akhtar, he was seen taking to the streets of Mumbai  driving an auto rickshaw.

According to Hindustan Times, the Hollywood actor ditched the idea of simply being a passenger and took the charge of the wheel while driving through the busy roads. Pictures of a super-excited Smith are proof enough of his love for adventure.

Will Smith had travelled to India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where he expressed desire of working for a Bollywood movie with Bollywood-style dance in it, preferably opposite Aishwarya Rai. 

Will Smith will be  making a special dance appearance in upcoming Karan Johar film 'Student of the Year 2'. He was recently clicked hanging out with the ace filmmaker and bonding with lead actor Tiger Shroff on the sets of the film, and with Ranveer Singh on a different instance. 



Villain ´Venom´ is North American box office hero

Villain ´Venom´ is North American box office hero
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre
Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director
Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape