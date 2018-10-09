Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Will Smith is in India these days gearing up for his cameo in Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Student of the Year 2’.

While the 'Men in Black' star has experienced all the distinct flavours of the Indian culture after shaking a leg with Farhan Akhtar, he was seen taking to the streets of Mumbai driving an auto rickshaw.

According to Hindustan Times, the Hollywood actor ditched the idea of simply being a passenger and took the charge of the wheel while driving through the busy roads. Pictures of a super-excited Smith are proof enough of his love for adventure.

Will Smith had travelled to India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where he expressed desire of working for a Bollywood movie with Bollywood-style dance in it, preferably opposite Aishwarya Rai.



Will Smith will be making a special dance appearance in upcoming Karan Johar film 'Student of the Year 2'. He was recently clicked hanging out with the ace filmmaker and bonding with lead actor Tiger Shroff on the sets of the film, and with Ranveer Singh on a different instance.







