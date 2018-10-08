WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

The world is filled with soccer fanatics all around who defying age and other barriers have mastered the sport they love.



In a video posted by a Twitter user, an elderly man is seen playing soccer to utmost perfection against a young boy as his opponent.

Clad in white shalwar qameez and a black waistcoat, the man defends the ball with so much grace and poise that it becomes impossible to believe that he is so fit even at his age.

The boy, almost thrice as young as the elderly man and twice as active supposedly, fails miserably to take the ball from him.