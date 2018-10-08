Mon October 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Famed Indian singer Kailash Kher, when asked about his take on the fiasco involving Tanushree Dutta stepping up to claim Nana Patekar harassed her ten years ago, deemed the controversy as “meaningless”.

Refraining to comment on the matter, the ‘Teri Deewani’ singer said that if two people are fighting with each other, then there is legal action available to them.

Read more:  Tanushree Dutta files harassment complaint against Nana Patekar

When inquired about his inclination lies more to which side, he said, “"I am on my side. I am on a good heart's side. It depends on a person to choose between positivity and negativity. People should talk about their work and meaningful things."

Kailash also said that neither he nor anybody else for that matter is meant for such controversies.

Nana Patekar was accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta in 2008 on the sets of movie ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ while they were shooting for a song. 

