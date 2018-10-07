Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
On the beaten track

On the beaten track

World

AFP
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tanushree Dutta files harassment complaint against Nana Patekar

MUMBAI: The Indian actress whose public allegations of sexual harassment by a Bollywood star is sparking a string of similar #MeToo claims has filed a formal complaint, police told AFP Sunday.

What is a lie, is a lie: Nana Patekar

Former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta first alleged in 2008 that multi-award-winning Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately towards her during the making of a romantic comedy the same year.

No action was taken at the time against Patekar and she made no formal complaint.

But emboldened by the global #MeToo campaign -- where women have shared accounts of harassment or assault -- Dutta repeated the allegations in a recent interview and on Saturday went to the police to officially report the 2008 sexual harrassment claims.

Nana Patekar issues legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

"Dutta visited the police station last night and submitted a written complaint," Shailesh Pasalwar, a Mumbai police inspector, told AFP.

"We are investigating the case but right now, it is not an FIR (First Information Report, or a formal investigation) but a written complaint about harassment incident," he added.

She also alleged in the interview that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shooting of the 2005 movie "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets".

The actress said in a statement last week that she had received legal notices from both Patekar and Agnihotri, who deny her accusations.

Dutta said she had also received "violent threats" from the fringe, far-right nationalist group Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and has been hounded by a "smear campaign" on social media since reiterating her claims against the pair.

"This is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation," she said.

India has yet to witness its own version of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood last year, but Dutta has received the backing of several high-profile stars including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor.

Other actresses have however begun to speak out about an issue almost never discussed in Indian media.

In December, star Swara Bhaskar said she had been harassed by an unnamed director early in her career.

Bhaskar also referred to a "casting couch" culture where young women are expected to exchange sexual favours to secure film roles. Bollywood´s cliquey nature also made it difficult to go public, she said.

In recent days, #MeToo claims have also begun to surface against men in other sectors, including several top Indian newspaper editors, comedians and writers including a top-selling English language author.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Watch how Melania distances herself from Trump’s tweets

Watch how Melania distances herself from Trump’s tweets
UFC 229: Watch as chaotic end to McGregor-Khabib fight leads to brawl

UFC 229: Watch as chaotic end to McGregor-Khabib fight leads to brawl
'We just got Banksy-ed': balloon girl painting self-destructs at sale

'We just got Banksy-ed': balloon girl painting self-destructs at sale
Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusader

Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusader
Load More load more

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody