What is a lie, is a lie: Nana Patekar

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has again turned down Tanushree Dutta’s #MeeToo allegations which he had referred as a ‘lie’ earlier at the time the latter had first accused him of sexual harassment.

Patekar had held back his answer until he was in Jodhpur for the shooting of upcoming film Housefull 4, returning from which, he countered the accusations by calling them a lie.

“I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie,” he responded on being bombarded with paparazzi when he returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

The 67-year-old actor is yet to answer the questions in a presser scheduled on October 8.

However, Tanushree was earlier served with two legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri on Monday for leveling accusations of sexual harassment against the veteran actor and the filmmaker.

Speaking out on the incident a decade ago, Tanushree had stated that Nana Patekar had misbehaved with her on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ back in 2008.

“He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on,” Tanushree calls out.

She mentioned that her family was also attacked when she refused to do the dance step.

“It was horrific. They made sure that we didn’t escape the studio as they locked the gates. Ganesh Acharya (choreographer) was the one who pressurised me to perform an intimate step. Everybody was involved including Amit Siddiqui and Rakesh Sarangi. All of them are good friends,” Tanushree claimed.