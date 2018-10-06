Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

What is a lie, is a lie: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar to answer important questions regarding the #MeeToo claims against him in a presser soon

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has again turned down Tanushree Dutta’s #MeeToo allegations which he had referred as a ‘lie’ earlier at the time the latter had first accused him of sexual harassment.

Patekar had held back his answer until he was in Jodhpur for the shooting of upcoming film Housefull 4, returning from which, he countered the accusations by calling them a lie.

“I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie,” he responded on being bombarded with paparazzi when he returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

The 67-year-old actor is yet to answer the questions in a presser scheduled on October 8.

However, Tanushree was earlier served with two legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri on Monday for leveling accusations of sexual harassment against the veteran actor and the filmmaker.

Speaking out on the incident a decade ago, Tanushree had stated that Nana Patekar had misbehaved with her on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ back in 2008.

“He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on,” Tanushree calls out.

She mentioned that her family was also attacked when she refused to do the dance step.

“It was horrific. They made sure that we didn’t escape the studio as they locked the gates. Ganesh Acharya (choreographer) was the one who pressurised me to perform an intimate step. Everybody was involved including Amit Siddiqui and Rakesh Sarangi. All of them are good friends,” Tanushree claimed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ranveer-Deepika finally address wedding rumours

Ranveer-Deepika finally address wedding rumours

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

Sibling duo, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor to appear on Koffee with Karan next!

Sibling duo, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor to appear on Koffee with Karan next!

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
India suspends bus driver for letting a monkey 'drive'

India suspends bus driver for letting a monkey 'drive'
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody