Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Entertainment

AFP
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

EgyptAir stands by ´surreal´ Drew Barrymore interview

EgyptAir stood by its story Thursday after US actress Drew Barrymore´s spokesperson denied she took part in an interview with the airline´s in-flight magazine that went viral over its bizarre content.

"This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal," journalist and Yemen expert Adam Baron wrote on Twitter.

The post, which included pictures of the three-page interview in the print edition of the magazine, has been liked or shared more than 10,000 times since Baron tweeted it on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Barrymore told the Huffington Post website that the actress "did not participate" in the interview and that her team was "working with the airline PR team".

But EgyptAir insisted the interview was legitimate.

"This a professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla Former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes," it tweeted back at an aviation journalist who asked if it was "completely false".

A spokeswoman for EgyptAir told AFP on Thursday that the article was authentic, without giving further details.

The journalist Tekla also defended the story.

"The interview with Drew Barrimoor (sic) which took place in New York is genuine &far from fake," she tweeted.

"As far as Drew we interviewed her several times I saw her grow up before my eyes she is charming and talented."

The article in EgyptAir´s Horus magazine is also sprinkled with grammatical errors.

It opens with a commentary on Barrymore´s private life, suggesting she had been "unstable in her relationships most of her life" and that she had been in "almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages".

"Psychologists believe that her behaviour is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life," it says.

Barrymore´s reported responses to the questions also raised eyebrows.

"I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight," she was quoted as saying in answer to a question about being overweight due to pregnancy.

"I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body."

Asked about the status of women today, she was quoted as saying: "I cannot deny that women made a great achievement over the past century; there is a significant progress recorded by people who study women status throughout history."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show
Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Riz Ahmed honors his Pakistani origins in new track

Riz Ahmed honors his Pakistani origins in new track

Would've been hurt if Sui Dhaaga wasn't appreciated: Anushka Sharma

Would've been hurt if Sui Dhaaga wasn't appreciated: Anushka Sharma

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!