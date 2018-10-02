Tue October 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Bollywood’s latest hit Sui Dhaga has garnered ample acclaim from all around with its simple yet distinctive story and on its third day the film has accumulated Rs36.6 crore at the box office.

The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer has been making headlines ever since its release with ample praise but some lukewarm responses as well but the film has taken on a promising frequency at the box office with admirable growth.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to post the film’s progress: “#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH… Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz… Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.”

He went on to state: “Although Day 4 [Mon] – the first working day after the weekend – is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards… Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS.” 

