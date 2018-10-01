Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

If fans were not surprised enough by the power couple's engagement, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving another reason for everyone to rejoice as they are planning to tie the knot very soon. 

According to a source, as quoted by Us Weekly, the duo is all ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Read more: Nick Jonas finally shares his endearing love story with Priyanka Chopra

At present Nick in Mumbai spending time with his lady-love Priyanka.

On Sunday, he was seen playing football with Bollywood stars as well as cricketer MS Dhoni, pictures of which were shared by Priyanka with the caption, “Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas.”

Aout Nick and Priyanka’s immediate connection, the source told Us Weekly, “When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Argento recalls sexual encounter with Jimmy Bennett

Argento recalls sexual encounter with Jimmy Bennett
Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office
Disney goes back to drawing board after 'whitewashing' complaint

Disney goes back to drawing board after 'whitewashing' complaint
Load More load more

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daring death on the remote roads of Pakistan’s Hunza

Daring death on the remote roads of Pakistan’s Hunza
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’