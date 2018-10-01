Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

If fans were not surprised enough by the power couple's engagement, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving another reason for everyone to rejoice as they are planning to tie the knot very soon.



According to a source, as quoted by Us Weekly, the duo is all ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Read more: Nick Jonas finally shares his endearing love story with Priyanka Chopra

At present Nick in Mumbai spending time with his lady-love Priyanka.

On Sunday, he was seen playing football with Bollywood stars as well as cricketer MS Dhoni, pictures of which were shared by Priyanka with the caption, “Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas.”

Aout Nick and Priyanka’s immediate connection, the source told Us Weekly, “When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match.”

