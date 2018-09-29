Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

DUBAI: Pakistani fangirl that had netizens swooning over her endearing pictures of while she attended matches at the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai, has come forth in a recent interview stating that she never imagined of becoming such a popular internet sensation.



Rizla Rehan in conversation with News18 said, “I don’t have the words to express how I feel. It is an amazing feeling and I never expected in my wildest dreams something like this would ever happen to me."

“I am just an ordinary Pakistani girl,” she added.

Hailing from Karachi, Rizla stated she has been living in Dubai for the past twelve years.

Talking about how she became an internet star overnight, Rizla recalled, “I did not know I was captured on camera during the match. I came home after watching the match, disappointed that Pakistan had lost when a friend sent me a message with my picture titled, India nay match jeeta hai liya lekin Pakistan nay dil jeet liya hai (India won the match but Pakistan won hearts). I thought nothing of it and that my friends were joking."

She went on to add, “I called my husband the next day when another friend called me and told me that the people from radio were looking for me. My husband told me to enjoy the five minutes of fame.”

Rizla calls herself nothing more than an avid cricket fan.

“I enjoy watching cricket but I won’t call myself the biggest fan. I went there to support and cheer on my country.”

She shared, “Watching the match in the stadium is a different experience with all the fans getting together and cheering on the team. You don’t get that atmosphere while watching the game at home.”

Reciprocating the love and affection she has been receiving ever since from India, Rizla stated, “I would love to visit India one day. I am a huge fan of Indian movies, Bigg Boss, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and saaris.”

Rizla added that she will be staunchly supporting the Pakistani team during the upcoming series with Australia, “I will be watching Pakistan’s matches against Australia as well as Pakistan Super League matches.”

Stating about he she felt star-struck and had a ‘fan moment’ when she received a thumbs-up from Ravi Shastri during a Pak-Ind match, she said, “Ravi Shastri is a cricketing legend and he gave me a thumbs up, now I don’t know if he knew I was the viral girl or not. Another person from the Indian camp waved at me also.”

Rizla went on to state that she desires for the Indian team to visit Pakistan and play matches there, along with sending love to her fans from the other side of the border.

“I have a lot of Indian fans and I get along with them. If they ever visit Pakistan they know they will be welcomed warmly.”