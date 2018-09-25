Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

DUBAI: Although Pakistan has been hammered twice by India in Asia Cup 2018 but pictures of a female Pakistani fan have won hearts on the other side of the border with her consistent presence to support the team in green.



While Sarfraz Ahmed’s team has not been able to make a mark in the multi-nation tournament, this Pakistani fan is a social media buzz in the cricket frenzy India.

“She's More Consistent Than The Entire Batting Unit Of Pakistan,” one twitter user wrote.

The social media too is following her with great interest as every time she appears at the stadium, pictures of her start circulating on internet with fans making memes of this mysterious girl.

“Wo Aa Gayi... Dekho Wo Aa Gayi...,” another one shared.



