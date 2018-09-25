Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

DUBAI: Although Pakistan has been hammered twice by India in Asia Cup 2018 but pictures of a female Pakistani fan have won hearts on the other side of the border with her consistent presence to support the team in green.

While Sarfraz Ahmed’s team has not been able to make a mark in the multi-nation tournament, this Pakistani fan is a social media buzz in the cricket frenzy India.

“She's More Consistent Than The Entire Batting Unit Of Pakistan,” one twitter user wrote.

The social media too is following her with great interest as every time she appears at the stadium, pictures of her start circulating on internet with fans making memes of this mysterious girl.

“Wo Aa Gayi... Dekho Wo Aa Gayi...,” another one shared.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Polish Air Force Chief visits PAF Headquarters

Polish Air Force Chief visits PAF Headquarters
Pakistan raises India's violation of Indus Water Treaty with World Bank

Pakistan raises India's violation of Indus Water Treaty with World Bank
Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa

Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa
Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund

Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
Google tunes search for prescience and pictures

Google tunes search for prescience and pictures
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy