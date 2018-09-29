Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan will be gracing the big screens as well now as he announced the premier of a feature-documentary based on his life on Saturday.

The boxing legend had gone on to publicize the news of the film's world premiere in London at Raindance Film Festival, with his fans by sharing the poster on Instagram with the caption:

“Excited to announce that TEAM KHAN, a feature documentary about me is having its World Premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London, this Saturday, 29th of September. Last few tickets are available through the Raindance website. See you there!”

It was revealed further, that Khan's documentary has also scored a nomination for Best UK Feature and Best Cinematography at Raindance Film Festival.



The sports star had gone on to announce that a wider release of the documentary is also scheduled later this year.

The documentary's production team had lauded the boxer online saying: "Over the course of two years we spent countless hours watching Amir train under the tutelage of Virgil Hunter. The skill, dedication and athleticism we witnessed in those sessions was incredible to see up close.”

Furthermore they added: “This has been a long journey over the last 4 years and we want to thank everyone who has supported us along the way, especially the amazing team who helped bring it to life.”