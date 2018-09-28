Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Koffee with Karan's new season to kick off with Deepika and Alia as guests

As India’s favorite talk show Koffee with Karan gets ready to make a comeback on television screens, Bollywood fans anxiously await their pinups Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to appear as the new season’s first guests.

The news was publicized by the famed film producer Karan Johar on Twitter where a wave of excitement and anticipation was unleashed after he announced the Bollywood bathing beauties Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as his first guests on the show.

“The first cup of koffee is all about #girlpower !! Welcome @deepikapadukone and @aliaa08 on episode 1 season 6 of #koffeewithkaran on @StarWorldIndia @hotstartweets” read the tweet.

Deepika has formerly appeared on the show alongside Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan and will now be appearing next to her ex-boyfriend’s present girlfriend.

On the other hand, the Raazi starlet has shared the set of the famed talk show with Varun Dhawan, Sidharath Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

The sixth season of the show is all set to premier on October 21. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Load More load more

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!