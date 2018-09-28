Koffee with Karan's new season to kick off with Deepika and Alia as guests

As India’s favorite talk show Koffee with Karan gets ready to make a comeback on television screens, Bollywood fans anxiously await their pinups Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to appear as the new season’s first guests.

The news was publicized by the famed film producer Karan Johar on Twitter where a wave of excitement and anticipation was unleashed after he announced the Bollywood bathing beauties Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as his first guests on the show.

“The first cup of koffee is all about #girlpower !! Welcome @deepikapadukone and @aliaa08 on episode 1 season 6 of #koffeewithkaran on @StarWorldIndia @hotstartweets” read the tweet.

Deepika has formerly appeared on the show alongside Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan and will now be appearing next to her ex-boyfriend’s present girlfriend.

On the other hand, the Raazi starlet has shared the set of the famed talk show with Varun Dhawan, Sidharath Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

The sixth season of the show is all set to premier on October 21.