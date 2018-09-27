Senate body to brief on Pakistanis repatriated from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development on Tuesday will be briefed about the details of Pakistanis repatriated during the last 8 months from Saudi Arabia.

The Committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman at Parliament House Islamabad.

The Committee will be also briefed on the role of Ministry for the protection of illegal possession of the properties of Pakistanis working abroad with complete detail of such cases.

According to the Notice of Senate Secretariat, The committee will be also informed about the details of OPF schools with capacity of students to accommodate the siblings of overseas Pakistanis repatriated from Saudia Arabia due to recent tax crisis.