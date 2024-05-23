CDA announces paid internships

— Facebook/@cda.isb.pk

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday announced a six-month paid internship porogramme for fresh graduates.

"The internship program will start from June 2024 to provide an opportunity to young graduates to gain experience and start their professional careers in the different fields,” an official in the CDA told APP.

He said the successful candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs40,000 during their stay of six-month internship period in various departments of CDA.

The eligible candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree (4 years) in the last 3 years from a government-recognised institution in the disciplines including business administration or management, marketing and computer sciences, he added.

The official said the candidates awaiting results are ineligible for the internship program.

About the application procedure, he said only e-applications will be accepted and the forms can be accessed and filled out on the link — https://apps.cda.gov.pk/Jobs/Internship — while the incomplete applications will not be shortlisted.

He said that the applications submitted in person will not be entertained and applications devoid of requisite information will not be shortlisted.

In case of any technical issues in application submission, contact: 051-9252959.

The official said the applicants may apply online within 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement and there will be no TA/DA allowed to the candidates.

Regarding the selection procedure, he said the applicants with consistently excellent academic records will be shortlisted and percentage marks obtained in SSC, HSSC, and bachelor's, or equivalent will be given corresponding weightage from 30 marks each out of a total of 90 marks, while 10 marks to be allocated for interview.

He said the names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be uploaded on the CDA website with detailed guidelines.

The number of interns, placement, assigning of duty and termination of the internship will be at the discretion of the CDA.

However, interns can also request for termination of internship on 15 days’ notice in writing, but internship completion certificate to not be awarded in such cases, he said.

The official said that the application of those students, who have served as interns under the previous programme will not be accepted.

The internship is neither an offer of appointment nor its period extendable and will not confer any right of employment/regularisation, he said.

The interns will only be entitled to a lump-sum stipend mentioned above and will be governed by the rules of the CDA about disciplinary matters and confidentiality.