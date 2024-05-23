Enraged bear claims woman's life in KP's Balakot

A black bear scavenges for food in California, on October 10, 2009. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: A wild bear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district has killed a mother of three children, prompting the relatives of the deceased to stage a protest against the officials.

The gruesome incident took place in the Juggan area of Balakot tehsil of the Mansehra district on Thursday.

Police said the unfortunate incident occurred in the Juggan area where an enraged wild bear attacked and killed the mother of three children.

The relatives of the deceased woman staged a protest demonstration in front of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) office and demanded action against the responsible officials.

Talking to the protesters, DSP Balakot Circle, Muhammad Farood said after the identification of the responsible wildlife officials, legal action will be initiated against them.

He asked the protesting people to remain calm saying that no one was above the law and they will be provided justice at all cost.

The protesting people said bear attacks have become a routine in their area but the departments concerned were not taking tangible steps towards this end.

This is not a first time that a bear attacked civilian population in the district. In August last year, a woman lost her life in Mang village and another woman was injured in village Pambara to a wild bear attack.