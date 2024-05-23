Verdict reserved on Imran, Bushra's acquittal pleas in un-Islamic nikah case

Former prime minister Imran Khan (right) along with his wife Bushra Bibi (centre) signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at the registrar's office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

A verdict was reserved on Thursday on the petitions challenging the un-Islamic nikah case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of the district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved the court's decision before leaving the courtroom for his chamber.

The court's verdict will be pronounced by the judge on May 29.



The verdict was reserved after the court heard arguments of lawyers from both sides.

Salman Akram Raja is Khan’s lawyer in the case, while Bushra Bibi's counsel Usman Gul and prosecutor Adnan Ali were present in court when the verdict was reserved.

The assistant counsel for the complainant said Rizwan Abbasi, the lawyer of Khawar Maneka — Bushra Bibi’s former husband — has to give arguments, as the record is not with him.

Addressing Bushra Bibi's lawyer, the sessions judge told him to give the final arguments.

The judge also asked for Abbasi to present his arguments in the court today via video link.

Last month, a local court in Islamabad had rejected Maneka's no-confidence motion in the appeals against the conviction in the iddat case. As per the motion, Maneka expressed no confidence in the judge and requested that the case be transferred to another court.

Judge Arjumand asked Maneka what led him to believe that he was sympathising with the other party. Responding to that Bushra’s ex-husband said that his entire family said the judge will acquit the accused.

To this, Khan’s lawyer had said that seeking transfer of case from one court to another amounted to contempt of court and that Justice Babar Sattar had imposed fine on the no-confidence motion.

Following the argument, both Maneka and Raja had a heated exchange with Judge Arjumand later rejecting Maneka’s no-trust plea.