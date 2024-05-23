In Germany visit, COAS meets civil-military leadership

COAS General Syed Asim Munir meets German military officers during official visit to Germany. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has paid an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany where he held separate meetings with civil-military leadership, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.



During the visit, he was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by General Carsten Breuer, chief of defence, where he was presented with the guard of honour by the contingent of German Armed Forces.

The army chief also met Chief of the German Army Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, and visited the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen, along with his German counterpart.

He was briefed on various facets of the centre and the training being imparted to the German Army and contingents of other armies. He also witnessed a demonstration of urban warfare and visited different training facilities.

COAS Munir also met German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Jens Plötner, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tobias Linder, and State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Nils Hilmer.

During the meetings with the civilian and military leadership, matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The German leadership acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role in the fight against terrorism and in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

COAS Munir will also be visiting the German Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Hamburg, where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective and contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations (UN) missions.