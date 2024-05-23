UAE sojourn: PM Shehbaz says 'begging bowl broken'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses an event in UAE, on May 23, 2024. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his maiden UAE visit as premier, has said that Pakistan seeks joint collaboration and investments with friendly countries as he has broken the "begging bowl".

"Gone are the days that I will go to our brotherly countries with begging bowl. I have broken that bowl," PM Shehbaz, who is on a day-long visit to the UAE, said Thursday during a session in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf state's capital.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity. Frequent high-level exchanges form a distinguishing feature of brotherly ties between the two countries.

The PM said, addressing UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who was not present at the event, said: "My dear brother, like your great father you have supported Pakistan like a family member like a brother."

"But today," he said, "I am here in this great country, this brotherly great country not to seek loans but to seek joint collaborations, seek joint investments," he said.

The prime minister, whose government came into power in March, said these collaborations would have mutual benefits for the investors and dividends would be drawn through hard work, ingenuity, and modern tools and skills.

Stressing the need to promote IT skills to empower youth, which is 60% of Pakistan's population, the PM commended the collaboration between the UAE and Pakistani companies to promote digitisation of the economy and expressed the desire to replicate this in Pakistan.

He expressed the commitment to provide the highest quality vocational training with modern skills so that they can come to UAE by fulfilling legal formalities.

The premier expressed an iron resolve of his government to completely transform Pakistan's economy through collaboration, joint ventures, and knowledge-sharing partnerships with the UAE.

The PM said his government is fully focusing on how to promote information technology and artificial intelligence in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, including agriculture, mines and minerals, and industry to enhance exports.

On the occasion, three agreements were signed between Pakistani and UAE companies. These agreements were signed between Labware Arabia and Maison Consulting, Info-Tech Group and 800 Inc Holdings, as well as Minsait (INDRA) Spain and Info Tech Group.

The PM also distributed awards among the executives of prominent UAE companies who have investment portfolios in Pakistan.