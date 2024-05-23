Three Karachiites affected by heatstroke admitted to Jinnah hospital

People, affected by the heatwave, receive medical treatment at a Heatstroke Treatment Camp in Karachi on May 22, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: Three youths affected by heatstroke were on Thursday admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi for assistance.

The hospital administration said three cases of heatstroke were reported to the Heatstroke Ward.

The JPMC Heatstroke Centre’s in-charge requested the citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the sweltering hot weather.

“Avoid getting out of houses unnecessarily,” advised the JPMC official.

Karachiites have been left sweltering because of the recent heat spell that has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and it is forecast to prevail till the first week of June.

Mercury in Karachi rose to 38°C on today with a feel-like 41°C temperature.

As per weather expert Jawad Memon on May 19, there was no chance of rain in the megalopolis for one week. He had said the coastal areas might experience more intense sweltering weather.

Heatwave: Here's how you can prevent heat stroke

Authorities at both the federal and provincial levels have taken precautions to protect people from the deadly consequences such as heat-related illnesses as chances of an increase in heat-related issues such as heatstroke are likely to impact the population. Heatstroke is considered the most extreme form of heat-related illness with mortality rates ranging from 10% to 80%.

Heatstroke is defined as a body temperature higher than 40.6 degrees Celsius because of environmental heat exposure following which a person normally collapses.

Studies reveal that heatstroke can be avoided by adopting simple preventive measures, but if there is a delay in treatment, the mortality rate of heatstroke can be as high as 80%.

Early diagnosis and cooling may reduce the mortality rate to 10%.

The National Disaster Management Authority and other provincial authorities have issued a heatwave advisory for the general public asking individuals to take immediate necessary measures.

The advisory stated that infants, elderly persons, athletes and outdoor workers are at high risk for heatstroke.

Symptoms of heatstroke

Generally, the symptoms of heatstroke include profuse sweating or the absence of sweating with hot red or flushed dry skin, weakness, lethargy, chills, throbbing headache, high body temperature, hallucinations, confusion, dizziness and slurred speech.

If one is having any of the symptoms, they should immediately be taken to the nearest healthcare facility.

How to prevent heatstroke?