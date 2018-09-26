Harley Quinn will be back

Attention, all those who wanted Harley Quinn back on the screens, Warner Bros and DC Films are assembling its squad for Quinn’s spin-off.

Margot Robbie, face of the fictional eye candy from Suicide Squad, is also ready on the production line with Sue Kroll and Brian Unkeless for the upcoming Cathy Yan’s film.

Although the spin-off is reported to head for its fieldwork by early 2019 with its plot details not revealed for time being, but according to Variety, the squad may include Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Black Canary, and Cassandra Cain, to battle an evil crime lord, who has yet to be unveiled.

Christina Hodson is penning the scripts for Birds of Prey and a solo Batgirl movie.

Birds of Prey is expected to hit theatres on Feb 7, 2020, just three months after Joaquin Phoenix makes his debut as The Joker.