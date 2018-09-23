Sun September 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Bollywood’s star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had kept fans all around on their toes with their wedding buzz and now it has been reported that the much anticipated nuptials have been pushed ahead till next year.

According to a report by India Today, the Padmaavat stars were rumored to be tying the knot this November in Italy but according to hearsay the wedding bells have momentarily been put to a halt.

The buzz came afloat after the couple made their November schedules available to events and film-makers which suggested that the nuptials may have been put on hold till 2019.

While the initial news of their wedding remained unverified by the couple themselves, rumor had it that the duo was to have a close-knit ceremony with 30 guests consisting of close friends and family in Italy’s Lake Como on November 20th 2018. 

