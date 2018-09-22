Fri September 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Trouble lands at Salman Khan's doorstep yet again

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan can hardly go on a few days without drawing trouble his way, and now the bad boy is in hot waters once again in regards to his upcoming production ‘Loveyatri.’

As reported by Indian publication The Indian Express, the 52-year-old actor’s film changed its titled from ‘Loveratri’ to ‘Loveyatri’ a few days prior and has now ensnared the actor along with others, in legal trouble yet again after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him.

The case was registered against Khan and other associates of the project, undertaking an order passed by Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate earlier this month on September 12.

A complaint by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had led to the court passing the order, on the basis of the film ridiculing the religious festival of Navaratri adding that obscene elements of the film could also upset the beliefs of the public.

Amongst those in legal trouble over the project are, lead actors, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, director Abhiram Minawala and character artists Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy.

The film will be ready to hit theaters on October 5th 2018.

