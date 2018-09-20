Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for resumption of dialogue between the two countries. Indian media reported on Thursday.



According to report, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought a meeting between Pak-Indian foreign ministers, Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi respectively, on the sidelines of UNGA in New York later this month.

Imran Khan's letter is being considered as appositive gesture to resume talks between the two neighboring countries for restoring peace in the region, as he was reported to have called for resumption of the comprehensive bilateral dialogue process which was launched in December 2015 but couldn't take off.

The media reported that Indian PM Modi had also written a letter last month.

It is the first formal proposal by either side for a substantive engagement between two countries since government formation in Pakistan last month, which is in response to Modi's own communication to him seeking a "meaningful and constructive" engagement between the two nations.



The move would usher a new era of relations between Pakistan and India and would help to resolve differences through dialogue.

Earlier, in another positive gesture, Pakistan made announcement that it will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.



