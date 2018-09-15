Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Asia Cup

Tamim Iqbal will play no further part in the Asia Cup after fracturing his left wrist during Bangladesh's tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

The left-handed opener sustained the injury from only the third ball he faced when a Suranga Lakmal delivery struck him.

Tamim briefly received treatment from the team physio but was forced to retire hurt on two not out at the Dubai International Stadium and is now expected to be out of action for six weeks.

The 29-year-old is Bangladesh's all-time leading run-scorer and centurion in ODI cricket and his absence will come as a significant blow to the team's hopes in the tournament.

Bangladesh were yet to name a replacement at the time of writing.