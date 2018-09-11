Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam has lent his vocals yet again to an Indian track for an upcoming film ‘Namaste England’.

The film that stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor portrays the couple very much in love in the song ‘Tere Liye’.

Atif’s voice, along with Akansha Bhandari, is sure to touch many hearts as the song gives out a message of unconditional love.

Written by celebrity lyricist Javed Akhtar, 'Tere Liye' depicts the ideal bond between lovers.

Released on Monday, 'Tere Liye' has garnered over 200,000 views in just one day!