Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried in Pakistan

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried in Pakistan
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam has lent his vocals yet again to an Indian track for an upcoming film ‘Namaste England’.

The film that stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor portrays the couple very much in love in the song ‘Tere Liye’.

Atif’s voice, along with Akansha Bhandari, is sure to touch many hearts as the song gives out a message of unconditional love.

Written by celebrity lyricist Javed Akhtar, 'Tere Liye' depicts the ideal bond between lovers.

Released on Monday, 'Tere Liye' has garnered over 200,000 views in just one day! 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Dabangg 3 to hit theaters next year

Dabangg 3 to hit theaters next year
Swara Bhaskar slams filmmaker for shaming rape victim

Swara Bhaskar slams filmmaker for shaming rape victim

Sahir Ali Bagga backtracks from controversial statement about A.R. Rehman

Sahir Ali Bagga backtracks from controversial statement about A.R. Rehman
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Load More load more

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'