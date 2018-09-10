Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Entertainment

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran theatre duo arrested over Shakespeare trailer

Tehran:- Two leading theatre figures in Iran were arrested over a trailer for a production of Shakespeare´s "A Midsummer Night´s Dream" featuring men and women dancing together, a government official said Monday.

Prominent director Maryam Kazemi and venue manager Saeed Asadi were detained on Sunday on the orders of the judiciary, said Shahram Karami of the ministry of culture and Islamic guidance, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

Culture Minister Abbas Salehi later intervened to secure their release, according to state news agency IRNA, sparing them the bail of three billion rial (roughly $23,000 at the current unofficial rate) each, which had initially been demanded.

Karami said the pair had been arrested due to the "type of music played" and the actors´ "movements" in the trailer, which was widely shared on social media.

Men and women are banned from dancing together in Iran.

"The persistence of the culture minister helped the media and culture court to sign Saeed Asadi and Maryam Kazemi´s release," Karami told IRNA.

The play had already been showing for seven nights at City Theatre, one of Tehran´s most famous venues, and only had one night left to run when the pair were arrested.

"The issue was with the trailer they released and not the play´s content," Karami added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression
Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book