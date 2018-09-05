Wed September 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Famed B-town star, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized again on Wednesday due to chest infection, local media reported. 

However reports suggest he is now recovering. 

The ‘Mughl-e-Azam star left the movies back in 1998 with his last appearance in ‘Qila’. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he got a bit uneasy with chest infection.

The 95 years old actor was born in Peshawar and was known as ‘Tragedy king”of Hindi films, was one of the first superstars of Indian cinema. He is best known for his work in films like Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Andaz, Vidhaata, Shakti, Karma, among many others.

The tweet said, “Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF”, read the tweet.

Dilip was also awarded with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution towards Indian cinema.

