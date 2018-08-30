Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed that he charged just Re. 1. for Nandita Das’ upcoming film ‘Manto’. Not only this, celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Gurdas Maan and Javed Akhtar didn’t charge a single penny.

Nawazuddin plays the character of Saadat Hasan Manto, offered to do the role at a nominal amount, ‘largely for Manto and little bit’ for Nandita.

"Trust me, there is more to life than money! The compensation comes in the form of experience and the joy of working on interesting projects. I, too, have done many such projects and have never looked for 'monetary compensation'," said Nandita.

"This (Manto) is the character that an actor would give an arm and leg for. But to not charge even a nominal fee is very gracious of Nawaz," Nandita said in a statement.

She added, “Rishi Kapoor and Gurdas Maan said yes in our first meeting. I also reached out to many whom I knew well and have used up all my goodwill to get a stellar cast that truly does justice to the characters in the film.

"While many have done cameo roles, they all bring their talent and credibility to the characters."

Other actors like Purab Kohli, Rajshri Deshpande, Ranvir Shorey, Divya Dutta and Swanand Kirkire also did the film free of cost.

Manto is slated to release on  September 21. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday

London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday
Women directors slam 'toxic masculinity' of Venice film festival

Women directors slam 'toxic masculinity' of Venice film festival
Karan Johar’s advice would help keep extramarital affairs at bay

Karan Johar’s advice would help keep extramarital affairs at bay
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response