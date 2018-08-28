Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Sports

AFP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Karachi: Pakistan Tuesday announced the itinerary for their series against Australia and New Zealand to be played in the United Arab Emirates over the next three months.

Pakistan start the season with next month´s Asia Cup in the UAE from September 15. They will then host Australia for two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals from October 7-28.

This will be Australia´s first Test series since the infamous ball-tampering row during the Cape Town match against South Africa in March.

That scandal ended in a one-year ban from international cricket for the then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner. Opener Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Following the Australia series, Pakistan will host New Zealand in the UAE for three Twenty20 internationals, three one-day internationals and three Tests between October 31-December 7.

Pakistan have been forced to play their "home" matches in the UAE since terrorists attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009.

Although Pakistan have hosted a few international matches between 2015-18, Australia and New Zealand refused to visit the country due to security fears.

Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 while New Zealand´s last tour was in 2003. - AFP

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother
KSI v Logan Paul: YouTube bout earns millions as boxing keeps distance

KSI v Logan Paul: YouTube bout earns millions as boxing keeps distance
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs

Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar