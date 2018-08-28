Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Indian delegation discussing Indus water treaty to arrive in Lahore today

LAHORE: In first interaction with the new government, India has sent a delegation to hold talks on the Pakal Dul and lower Kalnai projects, which will arrive in Lahore today (Tuesday).

The nine-member delegation, headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena, will arrive via Wagah border.

The dialogues  will discuss  Indus Waters Treaty and other issues over the course of two days.

The Pakistani delegation will be headed by Pakistani Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Meher Ali Shah.

Pakistan believes India’s construction of dams on western rivers with an intention of increasing its holding capacity at a time when there is chronic water scarcity in the country has breached the treaty. 

As per earlier reports, the delegation was to visit Pakistan in July but could not because of elections in the country.

Officials confirmed that India wanted to place spillway of 1,000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in Indian Kashmir, about 15 meters down against the permissible limit, which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to allowed volume of water storage.

