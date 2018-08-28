Tue August 28, 2018
August 28, 2018

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

American singing sensation Nick Jonas, who recently got engaged to Bollywood’s bathing beauty Priyanka Chopra, has released a new single and it seems that the song is written in awe of her.

Entitled ‘Right Now’, the song has a groovy beat and catchy lyrics that look inspired by Nick’s ladylove Priyanka.

“Right now, you know I miss your body, so I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home,” sings the 25-year-old singer in collaboration with singer Robin Schulz. 

For others, the song looks more like a confession for Priyanka as to how much Nick really loves her:

“You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars; Your heart is all I need,” Nick hums.

You guys digging #RightNow?

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick and Priyanka Chopra have been in the news for quite some time now, with their PDA getting all the attention by the paparazzi.

They made their relationship official some time back as Nick and his family flew to India for the couple’s engagement revelries.

The couple became a thing in 2017 when they graced the Met Gala red carpet together wearing Ralph Lauren. Rumours were rife ever since about their alleged affair. 

