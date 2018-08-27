Mon August 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

After actress Priyanka Chopra pulled out of Bharat and Katrina roped in, everyone has their eyes set on the chemistry of on-screen couple Salman Khan and Katrina. 

To give the audiences all the more reason to look forward to the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that the bonding between the two actors is going to be unmissable. 

"Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is unmissable. This was Katrina’s first schedule with Salman for Bharat and an important one for us because it sets up both their characters strongly," Abbas said while talking about a latest still from the movie. 

He added, "We shot a romantic song with them and one featuring Nora Fatehi, along with some elaborate action sequence. There will be more action and romance in Abu Dhabi next month."

Bharat is slated to release in June next year. 

