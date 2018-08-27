Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio
Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects

Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HBO unveils first snippet of Game of Thrones' final season

The thrilling drama series of Game of Thrones that had the world engulfed in its grasp has finally given a glimpse to ecstatic fans of the first footage as it rolls out its final season.

The TV series revealed the first snippet as it preps up to launch the new season one final time, showing the star of the show Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington embracing another favorite Sansa Stark embodied by actor Sophie Turner.

The sneak peak also shows a clash between the characters of Gendry and Jamie Lannister played by Joe Dempsie and Nikolaj Coster Waldau respectively.

The show has been expected to make a grand return after a delay in the mid of 2019, in spite of hearsay suggesting the final six episodes might be airing in the first half of the new year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Load More load more

Spotlight

Overseas Pakistanis pin hope on PM Imran Khan

Overseas Pakistanis pin hope on PM Imran Khan

Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in Asian Games hockey
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!