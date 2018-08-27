HBO unveils first snippet of Game of Thrones' final season

The thrilling drama series of Game of Thrones that had the world engulfed in its grasp has finally given a glimpse to ecstatic fans of the first footage as it rolls out its final season.



The TV series revealed the first snippet as it preps up to launch the new season one final time, showing the star of the show Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington embracing another favorite Sansa Stark embodied by actor Sophie Turner.

The sneak peak also shows a clash between the characters of Gendry and Jamie Lannister played by Joe Dempsie and Nikolaj Coster Waldau respectively.

The show has been expected to make a grand return after a delay in the mid of 2019, in spite of hearsay suggesting the final six episodes might be airing in the first half of the new year.