Mon August 20, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

With Pakistan’s film industry taking on a rapid pace at progress, the animated film industry is also not lagging behind.

Pakistan’s upcoming animated film titled ‘The Donkey King’ taking on a humorous approach appears to be hiding a deeper message at the core by zooming in on the life of a donkey named Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu who has his head stuck in the clouds with dreams of ruling all over but is brought back to the humdrum reality by his father, who is gratified at the low pedestal held by his kind.

The director of the film Aziz Jindani who is also the mastermind behind films like Commander Safeguard stated about his latest project: “he Donkey King is an attempt to redefine the animation film genre in Pakistan. It will transcend the category by appealing to children and the child within every adult. The strongest point of The Donkey King is its unique, locally relevant story line, tongue and cheek dialogues and characters that are built to last. The content speaks to the kids but consistently winks at the adult, which will make it a worthwhile watch for all age groups."

The film by Talisman Studios is all set for release on October 13th 2019. 

