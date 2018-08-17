Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

LAHORE: Indian cricketer Novjot Sidhu has reached Lahore to attend the oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that the entire squad that Khan captained to victory in the 1992 World Cup were invited to the ceremony, as well as Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, Kapil and Gavaskar refused to attend owing to prior commitments.

Upon arrival, Sidhi said it is a historic moment in Pakistan and I am glad to be here to show support to friend Khan.

I am here to spread love, the former batsman added.

