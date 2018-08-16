25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At 25 years of age, Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-N) Sania Ashiq has become the youngest parliamentarian to serve the country.
In a historic move, Sania was sworn in as provincial legislator in Punjab Assembly on Thursday.
As a lawmaker, she aims to work towards empowering women through various projects that her party PML-N had initiated.
“While being in the assembly, I will make sure the projects that were setup by PML-N government for women empowerment, namely Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Multan and Zewar-e-Taleem etc. must continue to serve girls, and women."
With a strong intention to serve the country as a youth, she has a desire to 'expand and promote these projects for the greater public interest, specially for women population.'
She further adds, "From PEEF scholars to other initiatives designed specially for women I shall continue to raise my voice and play a vital role in it."
