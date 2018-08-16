25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

At 25 years of age, Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-N) Sania Ashiq has become the youngest parliamentarian to serve the country.



In a historic move, Sania was sworn in as provincial legislator in Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

As a lawmaker, she aims to work towards empowering women through various projects that her party PML-N had initiated.

“While being in the assembly, I will make sure the projects that were setup by PML-N government for women empowerment, namely Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Multan and Zewar-e-Taleem etc. must continue to serve girls, and women."

With a strong intention to serve the country as a youth, she has a desire to 'expand and promote these projects for the greater public interest, specially for women population.'

She further adds, "From PEEF scholars to other initiatives designed specially for women I shall continue to raise my voice and play a vital role in it."



