Wed August 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah accused of torturing stepmother

KARACHI: Day after a shocking incident of  beating up a citizen in Karachi, the  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imran Ali Shah was  accused of torturing his stepmother.

The PTI newly elected lawmaker  made it to the headlines once again after his stepmother claimed that Imran and his brother Junaid tortured her and her son in their father’s clinic.

Speaking with media person, Dr Rehana Shah  said that she married to  Muhammad Ali Shah, father of Imran Shah,  in 1989 but his first wife and their children did not accept the marriage.

She alleged that Imran had taken over all properties after the death of Dr Muhammad Ali Shah and had threatened to harm Rehana.

Appealing to PTI chairman Imran Khan to provide her family justice, Dr Rehana said that her son’s life was in danger. “Imran Ali Shah had threatened me and my son and we feel unsafe now that he has became an MPA.”

Dr Rehana also claimed that  MQM-P leader Rehan Hashmi helped Imran Ali Shah making false divorce papers to deprive her of legal claim over Dr Muhammad Ali Shah’s properties.

On Tuesday, PTI member of the Sindh Assembly Imran Ali Shah thrashed a citizen in the middle of the road near National Stadium in Karachi.

The video  caused angry backlash on social media, after which  PTI  issued  show-cause notice to its MPA, who later apologised the citizen for his inappropriate action.

