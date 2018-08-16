Wed August 15, 2018
Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri elected NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018

Private service

Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan's rigging: Saad

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

APP
August 16, 2018

Imran Khan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Kabul and expressed his condolence and sympathies with the Afghan government and Afghan people.

Imran Khan also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the attack, PTI central media department in a press release said.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

