Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

LOS ANGELES: The eye-catching cinematic adaptation of Steven Allen’s novel 'Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror' has triumphed over 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' that settles with a second-place finish in the last week at the box office.



'The Meg' is basically a co-production with China’s Gravity and carries a $150 million price tag, meaning that the studio is counting on substantial overseas business mainly.

The movie is also opening in China, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. this weekend.

Howbeit, Tom Cruise’s charm couldn’t do much in front of Warner Bros’ 7-foot shark that has been ruling the box office since past few days.

The box office reveals that 'The Meg' brought in $45.4 5 million in the U.S and Canada, beating 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' at $19.4 million.

Moreover Sony Corp.’s horror film, 'Slender Man’ opened with $11.4 million, while Lee’s 'BlacKkKlansman' a comedy from Comcast Corp.’s Focus Features, generated $10.8 million on the whole.