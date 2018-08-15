Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Fata’s future

Fata’s future
In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls
PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Third Saudi contact with Imran in a week

Third Saudi contact with Imran in a week
PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan
Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon
Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia
China hands over control of PRSS-1 satellite to Pakistan

China hands over control of PRSS-1 satellite to Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

LOS ANGELES: The eye-catching cinematic adaptation of Steven Allen’s novel 'Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror' has triumphed over 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' that settles with a second-place finish in the last week at the box office.

'The Meg' is basically a co-production with China’s Gravity and carries a $150 million price tag, meaning that the studio is counting on substantial overseas business mainly. 

The movie is also opening in China, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. this weekend.

Howbeit, Tom Cruise’s charm couldn’t do much in front of Warner Bros’ 7-foot shark that has been ruling the box office since past few days.

The box office reveals that 'The Meg' brought in $45.4 5 million in the U.S and Canada, beating 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' at $19.4 million. 

Moreover Sony Corp.’s horror film, 'Slender Man’ opened with $11.4 million, while Lee’s 'BlacKkKlansman' a comedy from Comcast Corp.’s Focus Features, generated $10.8 million on the whole.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring

The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring
British actress can sue Weinstein for sex trafficking -U.S. judge

British actress can sue Weinstein for sex trafficking -U.S. judge
Gregory Peck´s grandson to play Spock in new ´Star Trek´

Gregory Peck´s grandson to play Spock in new ´Star Trek´
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Burj Khalifa lights up Pak flag in celebration of Independence Day

Burj Khalifa lights up Pak flag in celebration of Independence Day

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat