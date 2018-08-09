Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel

Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Humaima Malik has come forth reporting an incident of harassment she had experienced during her stay at Lahore’s Nishat Hotel.

The Bol actor had taken to Twitter to post screenshots of an incessant thread of messages by an individual staying at the Nishat Hotel who claimed to have dropped his business card at her door to discuss prepositions.

“Evidence of the harassment I had to endure at Nishat Hotel. Be aware if you lose a loved one and someone dies in your family while staying at Nishat - you cannot cry in your room otherwise people might drop business cards,” stated her social media post.

The 30-year-old actor in another tweet elaborated further on her un pleasant experience at the hotel saying: “I am sharing my experience because I think it’s high time when I should come forward and share my experience against harassment and how an educated class also chose to ignore it and take such important issues lightly.”

The note attached with the tweet had read: “I can’t emphasise this enough as the numbers or times actresses, models, singers or performers are subjected to harassment.”

Stating that she has received business cards of unknown men at her doorstep innumerable times, she added that: “Just because a woman is from entertainment business does not mean that she wants business cards slipped under her door.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?

Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?
'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening