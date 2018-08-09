Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel

Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Humaima Malik has come forth reporting an incident of harassment she had experienced during her stay at Lahore’s Nishat Hotel.

The Bol actor had taken to Twitter to post screenshots of an incessant thread of messages by an individual staying at the Nishat Hotel who claimed to have dropped his business card at her door to discuss prepositions.

“Evidence of the harassment I had to endure at Nishat Hotel. Be aware if you lose a loved one and someone dies in your family while staying at Nishat - you cannot cry in your room otherwise people might drop business cards,” stated her social media post.

The 30-year-old actor in another tweet elaborated further on her un pleasant experience at the hotel saying: “I am sharing my experience because I think it’s high time when I should come forward and share my experience against harassment and how an educated class also chose to ignore it and take such important issues lightly.”

The note attached with the tweet had read: “I can’t emphasise this enough as the numbers or times actresses, models, singers or performers are subjected to harassment.”

Stating that she has received business cards of unknown men at her doorstep innumerable times, she added that: “Just because a woman is from entertainment business does not mean that she wants business cards slipped under her door.”



