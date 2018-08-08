Bakhtawar Bhutto supports Reham Khan for dealing with harasser patiently, says she's become a fan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has spoken out in support of Reham Khan stating that she has become a fan of hers dealing with harasser patiently, after Reham was confronted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter at a park in London.
In a Twitter post uploaded on Tuesday, Bakhtawar has stated that the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing other woman.
“All the video did was made me a fan of @RehamKhan1 for being so patient & tolerating troll harassment - the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing another woman & stop leader worshipping someone who has been aggressively against women rights & pro Taliban justice,” Bakhtawar’s post read.
Bakhtawar’s post has come in light of a recent incident that surfaced on social media that showcases Reham Khan being bombarded with a barrage of questions regarding PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Maneka.
Reham, in the video, appears calm, answering each question one after another in a polite answer.
The incident was condemned by various people over the internet.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has spoken out in support of Reham Khan stating that she has become a fan of hers dealing with harasser patiently, after Reham was confronted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter at a park in London.
In a Twitter post uploaded on Tuesday, Bakhtawar has stated that the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing other woman.
“All the video did was made me a fan of @RehamKhan1 for being so patient & tolerating troll harassment - the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing another woman & stop leader worshipping someone who has been aggressively against women rights & pro Taliban justice,” Bakhtawar’s post read.
Bakhtawar’s post has come in light of a recent incident that surfaced on social media that showcases Reham Khan being bombarded with a barrage of questions regarding PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Maneka.
Reham, in the video, appears calm, answering each question one after another in a polite answer.
The incident was condemned by various people over the internet.
Comments