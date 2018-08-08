Bakhtawar Bhutto supports Reham Khan for dealing with harasser patiently, says she's become a fan

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has spoken out in support of Reham Khan stating that she has become a fan of hers dealing with harasser patiently, after Reham was confronted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter at a park in London.

In a Twitter post uploaded on Tuesday, Bakhtawar has stated that the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing other woman.

“All the video did was made me a fan of @RehamKhan1 for being so patient & tolerating troll harassment - the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing another woman & stop leader worshipping someone who has been aggressively against women rights & pro Taliban justice,” Bakhtawar’s post read.

Bakhtawar’s post has come in light of a recent incident that surfaced on social media that showcases Reham Khan being bombarded with a barrage of questions regarding PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Maneka.

Reham, in the video, appears calm, answering each question one after another in a polite answer.

The incident was condemned by various people over the internet.



