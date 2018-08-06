Bahria Town contractors donate Rs67.5 million for SC’s dams fund

ISLAMABAD: The contractors of Bahria Town have donated Rs67.5 million Supreme Court of Pakistan’s funds for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.



Chairman Bahria Town, Malik Riaz had apprised the contractors about the importance of dam funds for national security.

On the directives of Malik Riaz, the Bahria Town contractors deposited the cheque of Rs67.5 million in the dams fund set up by Supreme Court.

Bahria Town has already deposited 42.6 million rupees as donation from its staff for the dam fund.