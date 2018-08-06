Mon August 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

'Mission Impossible: Fallout' continues to rule the box office chart

LOS ANGELES: 'Mission Impossible Fallout', the Tom Cruise action film featuring the star performing his own stunts, held on to the top spot in movie theaters this weekend, outdrawing three new releases including Walt DisneyCo.’s 'Christopher Robin', a live-action take on 'Winnie-the-Pooh'.

'Mission: Impossible' was prolific for the makers because of solid reviews and dramatic stunts including one in which the 56-year-old actor dangles from a rope attached to a helicopter, the respective jaw-dropping scene was praised by critics and film fraternity. Analysts were forecasting sales of $31.5 million on the whole.

The film also marked huge numbers overseas, earning $92 million from its first 36 markets. Fallout is a major win for the Viacom-owned Paramount and is the first Mission: Impossible movie to be made and released during studio chief Jim Gianopulos' tenure. It is also a demonstration that Cruise is ultimately the sweet heart of the big screen!

