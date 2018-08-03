Facebook experiences brief downtime, issue fixed

The world’s largest social networking site Facebook experienced a brief downtime after its users from around the world were unable to access the website.



The users around the world made complaints about not being accessed to Facebook.

The Facebook stopped working in India, Philippines, UAE, United States, Canada and part of Europe, according to users.



The issue has been resolved said the Facebook in its post on twitter. “We know some people had trouble connecting to Facebook earlier. The issue's been fixed. Sorry about that!”.



