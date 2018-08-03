John Abraham terms India dangerous for woman and animals

Following the frequent atrocities reported by Indian media about animal abuse and sexual misconducts in India, Bollywood actor John Abraham has opened up about the issues.

The 45-year-old actor shedding light on the frequent sexual abuse with women and animals stated that the country is a dangerous place for them.

“As a proud Indian, I have the right to look at things happening in the country critically. I say this on record that India is not a safe place for women and animals,” stated the Dhoom actor.

He went on to say: “We’re one of the few countries where we disrobe a woman by just looking at her. It’s sad and getting worse. I’m scared, and this makes me question the society and the country I live in.”

Furthermore, Abram revealed how he is not in favor of capital punishment but still wants to make sure the culprits behind these heinous act become afraid of indulging such activities again.