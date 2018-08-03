Abhishek Bachchan's review sings praises for wife Aishwarya's film 'Fanney Khan'

Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Abhishek Bachchan has reviewed his wife, Aishwarya Rai’s performance in her freshly released film ‘Fanney Khan.’



With ample reviews about the Atul Manjrekar directorial flooding media outlets, the bathing beauty’s husband is nothing but praises for the musical drama film.

The ‘Dhoom 2’ actor had taken to Twitter to sing praises for the film stating: “Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes.”

The remake of Oscar-nominated Dutch film ‘Everybody’s Famous’ is encircling the story of an aspiring singer hailing from a substandard financial background, having to deal with abuse about her weight hurled her way as well. In spite of the hurdles, her father is keen on making sure her daughter’s dreams do not go unfulfilled.

Alongside Aishwarya, the film is starring Bolloywood luminaries Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anaitha Nair and Divya Duta.