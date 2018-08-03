Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan's review sings praises for wife Aishwarya's film 'Fanney Khan'

Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Abhishek Bachchan has reviewed his wife, Aishwarya Rai’s performance in her freshly released film ‘Fanney Khan.’

With ample reviews about the Atul Manjrekar directorial flooding media outlets, the bathing beauty’s husband is nothing but praises for the musical drama film.

The ‘Dhoom 2’ actor had taken to Twitter to sing praises for the film stating: “Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes.”

The remake of Oscar-nominated Dutch film ‘Everybody’s Famous’ is encircling the story of an aspiring singer hailing from a substandard financial background, having to deal with abuse about her weight hurled her way as well. In spite of the hurdles, her father is keen on making sure her daughter’s dreams do not go unfulfilled.

Alongside Aishwarya, the film is starring Bolloywood luminaries Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anaitha Nair and Divya Duta.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Mulk' makers pen down letter to Pakistan Censor Board after film's ban

'Mulk' makers pen down letter to Pakistan Censor Board after film's ban
On 'Zombie boy’s suicide, Lady Gaga tells us to seek mental health from our close ones

On 'Zombie boy’s suicide, Lady Gaga tells us to seek mental health from our close ones
Gul Panag reveals she has six-month-old son named Nihal

Gul Panag reveals she has six-month-old son named Nihal

'Gul Makai' director claims to have not sought permission from Malala before making biopic

'Gul Makai' director claims to have not sought permission from Malala before making biopic
Load More load more