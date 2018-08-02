Winnie-the-Pooh comes back to life in Hollywood's upcoming Christopher Robin

Hollywood is prepping up to pay accolades to two of the most prominent names in American children’s literature with its upcoming film ‘Christopher Robin.’



Inspired by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard’s book ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’, the film embarks on the imaginative journey of Milne’s son Christopher Robin, extending his imaginary world and bringing it on the silver screen.

The film’s plot explores Christopher receiving a surprise visit from his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh after reuniting with whom they set about on an adventure to find the rest of their friends including Tigger, Piglet, Eeyre, Kanga, Roo, Owl and Rabbit.

The Marc Foster directorial is starring Ewan McGregor, Jim Cummings, Hayley Atwell, Brad Garrett, Peter Capaldi, Toby Jones, Mark Gatiss, Nick Mohammad and several other notable stars.

Produced by Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr, the film is set to hit theaters this August.