Fri July 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

After Imran Khan's victory, Raveena Tandon congratulates Pakistanis

 Imran Khan has managed to stir the public across the border as well, with acclaimed Indian actor Raveena Tandon congratulating Pakistan for giving democracy a chance.

The 43-year-old iconic star took  to Twitter to post a commemorative tweet for Pakistan applauding the public for choosing democracy above all.

“Congratulations to our neighbours for choosing/voting for a Democracy above militancy,” she stated.

“Always look forward to giving new Govts a chance,” the Mohra actor went on appreciating the Pakistani public for welcoming change.

Furthermore, the bathing beauty condemned the Indian media coverage of the Pakistani elections saying, “Embarrased by the hysterical condescending rant by some of our own News channels.crossing lines of decency wait to see where this goes?”

The PTI chairman  has garnered immense acclaim from around the globe with lauded Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor singing praises for the PTI chief as well after hearing his victory speech. 

