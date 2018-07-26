Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Chief Election Commissioner announces first unofficial result

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan announced the first unofficial result of general election 2018.

Addressing a late-night press conference,  Sardar Raza Khan said that the delay in election result announcement was caused by a technical glitch in the ECP system.

During his presser,  Chief Election Commissioner also  announced the first unofficial result of PP-11 Rawalpindi-6, saying Chaudhary Muhammad Adnan of PTI bagged 43086 votes, while Raja Arshad of PML-N secured second position with 24,000 votes.

He also commended the role of state institutions, including Army,police,  media and other officials for their role to conduct free and fair election in the county.

Sardar Raza Khan congratulated the candidates who won the seats in the 11th general election of Pakistan

